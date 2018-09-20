PMA, civil society condemn action against NICVD

Civil society organisations have lauded the work done by the management of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) led by Professor Dr Nadeem Qamar and condemned “action taken against” it by a government agency.

The statement was made at a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club. Dr Tipu Sultan, former principal of Dow Medical College, Dr Khalil Mukaddam and Pir Manzoor Ali from the Pakistan Medical Association, Karamat Ali from the Pakistan Institute of Labour and Research, Nasir Mansoor of the National Trade Union Federation and Mir Zulfiqar Ali of the Workers Education and Research Organization addressed the press conference.

They came out to show support and solidarity with NICVD on Wednesday, three days after a team of the National Accountability Bureau raided the facility and examined records of the institute’s administration and OPD block.

The speakers lauded the NICVD’s leadership and said the statistics speak for themselves of the performance of the cardiovascular disease treatment facility. “A government agency’s recent action against the NICVD is condemnable,” one of the speakers said.

According to them, a record number of 17,470 primary angioplasties were performed at all nine NICVD centres in the province during the period between February 2015 and May 2018, hence making the NICVD “the world’s largest Primary PCI centre”.

They said that in recent years the NICVD has established fully-equipped eight NICVD Satellite Centres in different parts of Sindh, which are providing free of cost Primary PCI, 24 hours Emergency and Adult & Paediatric Cardiology Services.

Moreover, facilities of free Open Heart Surgery are also available at NICVD Sukkur, apart from being available in Karachi. These Satellite Centres are located at Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sehwan, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mithi and Khairpur, they said, adding that with these centres, the entire province is covered where a patient can reach within 90 minutes from anywhere.

The speakers further said that the NICVD has also set up seven Chest Pain Units at Karachi’s main intersections, which are providing emergency services to patients, who could not reach the main NICVD hospital due to traffic congestion or long distances. These easy to reach units are located under NIPA Chowrangi Flyover; under Gulbai Flyover; under Malir Halt Flyover; under KPT Flyover, Qayyumabad Chowrangi; under Nagan Chowrangi Flyover; near II Chundrigar Road and at Lyari General Hospital.

A doctor, a nurse and required medical equipment and medicines are available at these units and in case of serious condition of the patients, the ambulance is available to shift them to the main NICVD, they added.

The PMA members and civil society activists urged the relevant government authorities to act with caution and not without any solid investigation or proof. “It has come to our knowledge that the action has been taken on the complaints of some ex-employees who may have personal grudges.”