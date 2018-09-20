US Commercial Service will lead Pakistani business team

to GSX

By News Desk

The United States Commercial Service (USCS) will lead a delegation of Pakistani companies to the Global Security Exchange trade show to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 25 to 27, said a press release issued by the US Consulate General in Karachi on Wednesday.

The Global Security Exchange (GSX), formerly the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) Annual Seminar and Exhibits, is the most comprehensive global educational event for security practitioners and vendors.

This year GSX expects more than 20,000 participants and 550 exhibitors at the event. For more than six decades, the ASIS Annual Seminar and Exhibit has been the premier event for security professionals worldwide, providing industry-leading education, countless business connections, and the latest security solutions. US Commercial Counsellor for Pakistan Mark Russell stated, “Our initiative to lead a delegation to GSX demonstrates the United States Government’s interest and commitment to showcase US products related to safety and security solutions.”