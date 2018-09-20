Academician Dr Junaid Zaidi addresses faculty of SMIU

KARACHI: Dr Syed Mohammed Junaid Zaidi, founder Rector of the COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad has said that today outdated syllabus is being taught in educational institutions of the country and 99 percentage of the books of syllabus are authored by academia of other countries.

There are no writers in our country who can write syllabus books for their own children with latest knowledge and information of information technology. Addressing the faculty of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Wednesday at the Senate Hall of the university, noted scientist and educationist of Pakistan Dr Zaidi said that there was a need to bifurcate faculty into research faculty and teaching faculty at aimed to achieve goals of quality education and research in the country.

He said that today PhD has become essential for teachers. Therefore, they must acquire it, because about fifteen thousand PhDs are needed for existing 190 universities of the country.

“There are many challenges ahead for young faculty in the country, but they have to prove good teachers by concentrating on their professional responsibilities, the world known educationist said.”***