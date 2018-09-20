Navy, PMSA seize three tonnes of hashish in joint operation

In a joint maritime operation, the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) captured approximately three tonnes of hashish worth millions of dollars from a dhow in the North Arabian Sea.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), said a press release issued by the navy’s Directorate of Public Relations on Wednesday. Seizing narcotics at sea is always a risky and complex proposition owing largely to enormous vastness of the seas, which entails a challenging task of seamless monitoring.

“Nonetheless, this maritime operation was a result of careful planning, ubiquitous surveillance and analysis of pattern-of-life of huge number of vessels in the area,” said the statement. The seized narcotic/drugs were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for disposal.

“Successful culmination of such an intricate maritime operation signifies the maturity of jointness, coordination and cooperation of our maritime forces. This also assures the nation that PN and PMSA are ever ready, vigilant and responsive forces committed in preventing the use of our seas for any unlawful purpose and to ensure free flow of legitimate commerce.”

The navy and the PMSA would continue to remain the dependable forces shouldering the national responsibility and obligation to establish a lawful order in the North Arabian Sea. In February this year, the Pakistan Navy had seized 5,000 kilograms of hashish valued millions of dollars while operating at North Arabian Sea.

The operation by PNS ASLAT was carried out while undertaking maritime security operations in Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The successful seizure of narcotics by the navy was the result of a complex and risky operation involving a surveillance and analysis in the area and conduct of special operations.