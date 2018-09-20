Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cellphone service to remain partially suspended on 9th, 10th Muharram

There is going to be a partial suspension of cellular phone service in some parts of Karachi on Muharram 9 and 10 (Thursday and Friday).

Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi made this announcement as he talked to journalists on Wednesday. A similar partial suspension of cellphone service was observed in some parts of the city on Wednesday as well.

The home secretary said that pillion riding on two-wheelers would also remain banned during the two days of Muharram. He said cellular phone service would remain blocked during the two days of Muharram in areas of the city located along the route of the main procession or in the surrounding areas.

Kazi said cellular phone service in such areas would not work from 7am till midnight. He said that if need so arose then the service could be blocked in the entire city on 10th of Muharram (Friday) for security reasons.

He said cellular phone service would remain completely blocked during the two sacred days in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad. He said the Sindh government had earlier requested the federal government to not block the service in entire Karachi to facilitate the citizens.

The home secretary added that the provincial government had been given two helicopters by the federal authorities for ensuring security in the province on the occasion of Muharram. He said one chopper would be used by the Sindh police and the other would be used by the Sindh Rangers for aerial surveillance of the processions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral