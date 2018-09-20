Cellphone service to remain partially suspended on 9th, 10th Muharram

There is going to be a partial suspension of cellular phone service in some parts of Karachi on Muharram 9 and 10 (Thursday and Friday).

Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi made this announcement as he talked to journalists on Wednesday. A similar partial suspension of cellphone service was observed in some parts of the city on Wednesday as well.

The home secretary said that pillion riding on two-wheelers would also remain banned during the two days of Muharram. He said cellular phone service would remain blocked during the two days of Muharram in areas of the city located along the route of the main procession or in the surrounding areas.

Kazi said cellular phone service in such areas would not work from 7am till midnight. He said that if need so arose then the service could be blocked in the entire city on 10th of Muharram (Friday) for security reasons.

He said cellular phone service would remain completely blocked during the two sacred days in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad. He said the Sindh government had earlier requested the federal government to not block the service in entire Karachi to facilitate the citizens.

The home secretary added that the provincial government had been given two helicopters by the federal authorities for ensuring security in the province on the occasion of Muharram. He said one chopper would be used by the Sindh police and the other would be used by the Sindh Rangers for aerial surveillance of the processions.