8th Muharram procession passes peacefully amid tight security

The city’s main procession of 8th Muharram to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala passed through its traditional route and culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

The procession was held under strict security measures that included a ban on motorcycle-pillion ridding and suspension of mobile phone service. Processions on a smaller scale were held in Ancholi in Federal B Area, Pehlwan Goth in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir’s Jaffar-e-Taiyar, Old and New Rizvia Society, Qasba Colony, Abbas Town and Soldier Bazaar, which later joined the main procession that began from Nishtar Park, and passed through its traditional route. A large number of people, including women and children, participated in the central procession.

A Majlis-e-Aza was held at the start at around 10am, and was addressed by noted Shia scholar Maulana Kumail Mehdavi, who highlighted the matchless sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Mourners participating in the procession proceeded from Nishtar Park to Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road and Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan before emerging on MA Jinnah Road.

Following its conventional route, the procession terminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah peacefully. Personnel of law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) were deployed to protect the main procession and Majalis venues. The procession was also monitored at a command and control centre set up at the central police office as well as at the Civic Centre through security cameras.

Security personnel were also deployed at buildings’ rooftops to monitor the proceedings of the procession. Scouts organisations, rescue services and the city administration had also made necessary arrangements to facilitate the participants of the procession.

The provincial home department has also imposed a three-day ban from Muharram 8 to Ashura on motorcycle-pillion riding in the city, while the cellular phone service will remain suspended from Muharram 8 till Ashura from 7am to 12pm.

Emergency has already been declared in all public sector hospitals of Karachi and other parts of the province, and doctors, paramedics and medicines have been told to be available. On Wednesday, apart from more than 2,000 volunteers, more than 6,000 law enforcers were deployed en route to the main procession. No participant was allowed to enter the procession from the front.

Three protective circles were formed by scouts, police and Rangers, who surrounded the procession, while sharpshooters were also deployed on over 150 rooftops along the route. Staying ahead of the procession, bomb disposal teams cleared the area.

All link roads were sealed, commercial areas closed and movement other than the procession remained banned. The procession route was sealed as shops and markets situated on both sides of MA Jinnah Road were closed under the security plan issued by the Karachi police.

The traffic police have also issued a plan for alternative routes for commuters, following the blockage of MA Jinnah Road and its surrounding roads due to Muharram processions. Before and after the procession on Wednesday, top police officials visited the notified route and were briefed on security arrangements by senior officers.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam visited the command and control centre at the Central Police Office and also monitored the processions carried out from parts of the city as well as security arrangements through CCTV cameras.

He also directed the police officials concerned to ensure the security of the mourners and processions, adding that he stressed the need for strong coordination between the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies. “I will myself monitor the Muharram security arrangements through the command and control centre,” he said.

A total 69,545, police personnel have been deployed to perform security duties across the province, including 17,558 in Karachi, 16,816 in Hyderabad, 2,237 in Mirpurkhas, 9,280 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 8,258 in Sukkar and 15,404 in Larkana.

Need for harmony

Stressing the need for harmony among all religions and sects, a number of clerics belonging to various sects urged the government to take concrete steps for the promotion of interfaith harmony and protection of people irrespective of their religious beliefs, to ensure peace in the entire province during Muharram.

They were speaking at a press conference organised at Karachi Press Club by the Peace and Education Foundation and the Interfaith Reconciliation Council.

Allama Ehsan Siddique, Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Allama Ali Karar Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair Haqnawaz, Allama Athar Mushadi, Allama Aqeel Anjum Qadri, Allama Abid Jan and Allama Nasiruddin Zamrani were prominent clerics among the speakers.

“In the month of Muharram, all sections of the country, including the government, Ulema, religious and political parties, and law-enforcement agencies, must endeavour to maintain law and order, contain terrorism and avert any untoward incident,” said Siddique. The holy month gave a message of tolerance, brotherhood and unity. The country, he said, was faced with multiple challenges, which could be met only with strong unity and tolerance.

Speakers said that Ulema and people had to show unity during Muharram so that sectarian differences could not be exploited. The clerics in the presser said that they would attend the Muharram processions. They also assured the administration of full cooperation to maintain law and order during Muharram.