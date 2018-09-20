Thu September 20, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Decide fate of every corruption inquiry within 90 days, Sindh’s anti-graft body told

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to decide the fate of every inquiry or complaint within 90 days of its launch or registration, telling them to either proceed with the case or shelve it permanently.

Wahab, who is the provincial chief minister’s adviser on information and anti-corruption, issued directives to this effect at his office on Wednesday as he met ACE Director Fayyaz Abbasi and deputy directors of the anti-graft organisation.

The adviser said on the occasion that if ACE is able to collect all the requisite and valid evidences against the accused named in a corruption inquiry, then the case should be immediately referred to an anti-corruption court for the commencement of trial in the matter.

Otherwise, he said, ACE should immediately close an inquiry due to lack of evidence after the passage of 90 days. He added that no dereliction of duty would be tolerated on the part of any ACE official in this regard.

Wahab said that a proper system of checks and balances should be maintained in the working of ACE in order to hold proceedings of the provincial anti-graft watchdog accountable in the eyes of the public.

He said that strict lawful action would be taken against the ACE officials responsible if they are found to be proceeding with an inquiry without any valid evidence or in case a complaint has been filed against them for harassing anyone from the public against whom an inquiry is pending.

The chief executive’s adviser, along with the provincial information secretary and other officials of the government, visited areas around the Sindh Secretariat without any protocol and security. They met different people, had breakfast with them and asked about their problems.

Meanwhile, while responding to queries of the media during his post-budget news conference a day earlier, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah explained the reasons behind undue delays in the appointment of a competent official as the new chairman of Sindh’s ACE.

Shah said on the occasion that his administration is suddenly facing a dearth of senior and competent officials across Sindh, as some of them have been suddenly transferred out of the province by the federal government while going against the norm of such official transfers and postings.

He said that besides the position of ACE chairman, the important and senior position of Board of Revenue senior member was also vacant due to these sudden transfers of officials ordered by the federal administration.

The CM said that the issue of sudden transfers of senior officials from Sindh by the Centre was raised when he met Prime Minister Imran Khan during his one-to-one meeting in Karachi on September 16.

He said the visiting premier was apprised that the sudden transfers were made in negation of all the earlier norms and practices of the federal government, adding that if such orders are issued, then officials to replace them must immediately be sent to Sindh to overcome the shortage of senior officers in various departments of the provincial administration.

