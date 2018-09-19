Bid to smuggle arms foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition worth millions and apprehended an alleged smuggler at Ramak checkpost.
According to the details, the Parowa Police officials successfully aborted an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of weapons, which was to be used in the major incident in Ramak checkpost.
