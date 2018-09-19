Candidates say PTI has always served masses

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates for PK-61 Ibrahim Khattak and PK-64 Liaquat Khattak on Tuesday said that supporters and youth were assets to the party.

“The supporters of PTI and youth have played a pivotal role in winning the general election 2018,” the candidates said while addressing a public gathering at Pirpiai here.

They said that opponents were destined to suffer defeat so they should stop dreaming of coming into power. They maintained that it was the era of change and Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer the country out of prevailing morass.

The PTI candidates added the party did not believe in hollow slogans but always served the people. The asked the local youth to gear up canvassing in the constituencies.