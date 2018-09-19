Bullet-riddled body of woman found

NOWSHERA: A bullet-riddled body of a woman was recovered from a canal in Misri Banda on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that after being informed by the locals, the police party, led by in-charge, Misri Banda Police Station, Said Ismail Shah, reached Ghafoorabad locality and recovered the body of a woman from a canal.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital where its identity could not be established.

Samples of the body were dispatched to a forensic laboratory in Peshawar for DNA tests. The police and officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration buried the victim. The police registered a case and started an investigation.