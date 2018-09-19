NA-35 by-election: PTI ticket aspirant refuses to withdraw candidature

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and aspirant for party ticket to contest the upcoming by-election on NA-35 Malik Nasir Khan on Tuesday refused to withdraw his candidature in favour of the party ticket holder.

Former Member National Assembly Malik Nasir Khan said the local office-bearers and party units had pledged support to him to contest the by-election.

He said the PTI had awarded the ticket to a candidate who had not even announced joining the party and was still a member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. Malik Nasir Khan vowed to resist the decision, saying he would not withdraw his candidature.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior party leaders to intervene in the matter and award him the ticket as he believed he was the right candidate.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Malik Nasir Khan pledged support to him and urged party leaders to award the ticket to him to contest the by-election for NA-35. It may be recalled that PTI Chairman (now Prime Minister Imran Khan) had won election from National Assembly constituency NA-35. He had defeated JUI-F stalwart Akram Khan Durrani.

Besides Bannu, Imran Khan had also won National Assembly seats from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Mianwali. He retained the Mianwali seat and vacated the other ones. Now by-election is being held in the constituency.