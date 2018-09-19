Students in Bannu protest alleged embezzlement of funds

BANNU: The students of Akram Khan Durrani College on Tuesday took out a protest rally against the principal and some teachers of the institution over alleged embezzlement of funds.

The protesting students carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the principal forced their entry into the college and burnt chairs, fans and other valuables in the college.

The protesters pelted vehicles of the staff with stones. The protesters also broke the windowpanes of the offices and classrooms. Later, the students blocked the Bannu-Kohat road for traffic by burning tyres.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters accused Akram Khan Durrani College principal of embezzling the college funds.

They alleged that the students lodged at the college hostel were given substandard food despite heavy fee.

The students said that seven to eight students were made to live in a room at the hostel meant for only four students.

They asked the authorities concerned to transfer the principal, and hostel’s warden.

The protesting students dispersed after being assured by Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hidayatullah Khan, Nazim Fida Muhammad Khan and others to look into the matter.