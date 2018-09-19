Staff sought to operate equipment at Landikotal hospital

LANDIKOTAL: A senior health official on Tuesday urged the government to take steps to help operate expensive machinery including dialysis machine worth millions of rupees at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Landikotal that has been lying unused for years.

Medical Superintendent of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Landikotal Dr Khalid Javaid told reporters that medical equipment, including dialysis machine, were lying useless for lack of technical staff.

He said a foreign organisation had donated the equipment to the hospital. The official said a dialysis machine was provided to the hospital a few years ago, but it was not being used.

Dr Khalid Javaid said a non-profitable foreign organisation had built new blocks in the hospital and provided the equipment. He said the hospital could not be upgraded to Type-A due to lack of the interest on part of some former high-ups. He said the equipment was still lying unused at the hospital’s store and could be damaged if not used. The doctor said the prevailing circumstances forced countless patients to visit kidneys centres in Peshawar.