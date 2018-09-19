Teacher and three students electrocuted at Kaghan school

MANSEHRA: A teacher and three students were electrocuted when a high tension transmission line touched the flag-hoisting steel pole of a private school during morning assembly in Kawai area of Kaghan valley on Tuesday.

“A teacher was electrocuted after a flag-pole touched the transmission line.

Three students, who came to rescue him, also met the same fate,” Mujahid Hussain Shah, principal of Al-Khidmat Foundation run school, told reporters.

The charred bodies of the teacher identified as Mohammad Safeer and students, including Mohammad Asif, Nauman Khan and Mohammad Bilal were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Kawai where families of the deceased refused to allow the doctors to conduct the postmortem.

Following the incident, parents and family members of students rushed to hospital for identification of the victims.

“The school administration and residents had approached the officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to remove the transmission line, but to no avail,” Mujahid Shah said.

He said the last application was submitted to chief engineer of Pesco, Balakot, on August 31, but no action was taken.

The father of one of the victim students told reporters that the first information report (FIR) should be lodged against Pesco, which, he said, was responsible for the tragedy.

Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair and District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed, who visited the school and met parents of students, told reporters that the FIR had been lodged against owner of school and Pesco.

“We have started an inquiry after lodging the FIR against Pesco and owner of school,” he added.