Students resent shortage of teachers in Dir girls’ college

DIR: The students of lone girls’ college in the district on Tuesday complained of a shortage of teachers in the institution.

Ten posts of lecturers out of 17 are lying vacant in the Government Girls Degree College, Dir, which badly affects the studies of students.

The students said that there were 17 various subjects but 10 subjects including English, Zoology, Botany, Pak-Studies, Statistic, Economics, History, Political Science, Physics and Home Economics had no teaching staff since long.

They said they come to the college just for attendance and their precious time and money were going waste due to non-availability of lecturers for various subjects.

The students complained about the non-availability of transport facility for the students from the far-off areas of the district.The college announced its Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programme in Chemistry and Islamiat subjects but the rest are taught BA/BSc annual programme.

The parents of the students also demanded the government to provide staff to the lone girls’ college and launch BS degree programme to save the future of students.