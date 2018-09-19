Control room set to monitor events Sept 20,21

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: In order to monitor and coordinate with Chief Minister Secretariat, the office of the Chief Secretary and Home and Tribal Affairs Department and the Health Department have set up a control room for two days of Muharram i.e. 20 and 21 September. The control room has been established at the committee room of the Health Department.
According to a notification, the secretary of Health would supervise the overall activity of the control room.
The district health officers of all districts, especially the sensitive ones, have already made their plans.
