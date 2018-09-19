CM for strict security steps to maintain peace in Muharram

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has called for strict administrative and security measures to avert any untoward incident during Muharram.

“Constant and enhanced level of coordination between the administration and police at all tiers of governance with special focus on sensitive districts and areas of the province should be maintained,” he stated this in separate meetings with Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch and Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mahsud on Tuesday.

The chief minister was briefed about the administrative measures and the deployment of police personnel for enhanced security in the sensitive districts of the province.

He directed the officials to monitor the activities and movements of suspected elements to avert any untoward incident in Muharram.

The chief minister said the government was committed to protecting the life and property of the citizens through efficient security and administrative measures, adding that good governance should be visible to the people belonging to all walks of life.

He was also informed about the coordination with communities at district level, emergency plan, the health-related measures, the aerial surveillance of sensitive districts and areas, the installation of CCTV cameras and the instructions issued to the divisional, districts and tehsil administration for foolproof security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the chief minister called for strengthening local government system in the province, adding that weaknesses in the system would be removed to make it responsive to the people at local level.

In a meeting with Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai, Mahmood Khan said that his government was working to strengthen the local government system in a bid to give relief to the people.

The participants of the meeting focused on the youth-related problems and provision of facilities, promoting tourism and creating jobs at mass scale for the jobless youth.

They discussed the sports and other recreational facilities for the youth across the province.

The participants took a number of steps for strengthening the local governance system for an efficient delivery at local level.

They decided promotion of tourism, creation of self-employment scheme for the educated youth and other sports and recreational facilities throughout the province.

Mahmood Khan maintained that tourism would be developed along modern lines in the province making it the backbone of provincial economy. He said his government would initiate self-employment schemes for the youth.