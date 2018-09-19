Russia warns of retaliation against Israel after aircraft downed

MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry warned it could retaliate against Israel on Tuesday after one of its surveillance aircraft with 15 people on board was brought down by a Syrian surface-to-air missile over the Mediterranean Sea. Rescuers found the wreckage about 17 miles off the Syrian coast and recovered the remains of the 15 Russian service members, international media reported.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a telephone call with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman, stating that Israel is solely to blame for the downing of Russia’s Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The responsibility for the downing of the Russian aircraft and the death of its crew lies solely with Israel. The Russian Defense Ministry used various communication channels on numerous occasions to urge Israel to refrain from conducting airstrikes in Syria, which threaten the security of Russian military personnel,” Shoigu said.

According to the Russian defense minister, the irresponsible actions by the Israeli Air Force led to a tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 Russian military personnel, “despite all existing agreements on preventing dangerous incidents.”

“The Russian military command [in Syria] had been notified [of the attack] one minute before the Israeli F-16 jets conducted airstrikes,” Shoigu pointed out.

“The Israeli Defense Ministry’s actions are not in the spirit of Russian-Israeli partnership so we reserve the right to take retaliatory steps,” the Russian defense chief stressed.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters earlier on Tuesday that around 19:00 GMT, four Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jets had carried a guided aerial bomb attack on Syrian targets near the city of Latakia. They started they target run at a low altitude from the Mediterranean Sea. “Using the Russian aircraft as a cover, Israeli pilots put it in the line of the Syrian air defense’s fire. As a result, the Il-20 plane, which has a far wider effective reflective area compared to the F-16 jets, was downed by a missile launched from an S-200 complex,” he added.

“We consider Israel’s provocative actions as hostile,” Konashenkov said.

The incident killed 15 Russian military personnel.

Speaking later Tuesday in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia's response to the incident would be focused on "securing the safety" of Russian forces in Syria. "It rather looks like a chain of tragic accidental circumstances," Putin said.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and it has two military bases in the country, including one close to the Mediterranean coast.

The Israeli military issued a statement later Tuesday acknowledging the shoot-down and expressing “sorrow for the death of the aircrew members,” but blaming Syrian forces for using an “inaccurate” missile system without ensuring their Russian partners were clear of the area.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its fighter jets had “targeted a facility of the Syrian Armed Forces from which systems to manufacture accurate and lethal weapons were about to be transferred on behalf of Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon. These weapons were meant to attack Israel, and posed an intolerable threat against it.”

Russia summoned the Israeli ambassador in Moscow to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday to register a formal protest over the incident.