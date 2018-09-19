Stokes charged with bringing game into disrepute: ECB

LONDON: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the England and Wales Cricket Board following a late-night street brawl last year.

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) was tasked with leading an internal investigation into the incident outside a nightclub in Bristol, southwest England, which took place last September.

The England pair will have to answer to two counts of breaching ECB directive 3.3, which states: “No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.”

Stokes denied a charge of affray and was cleared following a trial last month. His team-mate, Hales, was with Stokes during the altercation but was not charged. Stokes had been charged following the fight hours after England played the West Indies in a ODI in Bristol in September 2017.