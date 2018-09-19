Clash of the titans

ISLAMABAD: Otherwise reluctant to play against Pakistan in bilateral series, India are ready to face arch-rivals in what is expected to be a mouth-watering Asia Cup clash in Dubai today (Wednesday).

Following Pakistan’s win in the Champions Trophy final at the Oval on June 17 last year, it will be for the first time that the teams will be facing each other. As usual, expectations are high with both captains — Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohit Sharma — expecting the best from their charges.

Though India are without their key player and regular captain Virat Kohli, they have enough backup to beat the best in the business. On the other hand, the Pakistan team’s confidence is at its peak after positive results in recent times.

India have come to the UAE after suffering a 1-4 drubbing in the Test series in England while Pakistan did much better there by drawing their series 1-1 earlier this year.

“That clearly means that Pakistan has a better team. We gave England a tough fight in the Test series while India were no match to England on the same venues. We have a better chance (of winning) against India,” Abid Ali, a local club player, said.

His team-mate and Islamabad Under-19 player Hasan Nawaz said Pakistan’s overwhelming success at the Oval was enough to put India under pressure.

“I think that was a telling blow for India. The last One-Day we played against India was enough to prove that the Greenshirts are better. That defeat will continue to haunt India.”

Another cricket fan Faisal Suleman said Pakistan’s bowling had been delivering in the recent past. “For the first time in many years Pakistan have an ideal bowling combination for One-Dayers. It will not be easy for the Indian batsmen to face Pakistan bowlers,” he said.

Though every Pakistani team supporter will be hoping for victory against India, the world No 2 team has more than one trick up its sleeve to finish on the winning side. Their batting line up has the fire power even without Kohli and their bowlers led by No 1 ranked Jasprit Bumrah and No 6 ranked Kuldeep Yadav can unsettle the best batting line-up.

In all, the arch-rivals have faced each other 129 times in One-Day Internationals with Pakistan winning 73 and losing 52. Four matches ended as no results.

India, however, have an upper hand when it comes to playing in the ICC or ACC tournaments. India have never lost against Pakistan in a World Cup match. However, Pakistan have an edge in the Champions Trophy with three wins and two defeats.

In the Asia Cup, India have won six matches while Pakistan have four. India have captured the Asia Cup six times while Pakistan have claimed the title twice.