Naqeebullah murder case adjourned

KARACHI: Since the judge of the anti-terrorism court (ATC) concerned was on leave, the hearing in the case of the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud has been adjourned till October 11.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the key accused former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who is out on bail, was present in court.

Speaking to reporters informally after the hearing, Anwar said that some five officers who were the part of the JIT had failed to investigate the case properly.

He further said that the investigators showed a wrong phone number as his phone number and expressed hope that he would be soon posted as officer again.