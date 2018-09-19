IG visits training college

LAHORE: Establishment of Aftab Ahmed Khan School of Investigation at Police Training College Sehala, Rawalpindi was a revolutionary step, said Punjab Police Inspector General Muhammad Tahir on Tuesday. The IG said the school was aimed to keep the investigation officers aware of modern technology and operation method of forensic science so that they could perform their duties efficiently. DIG Training Faraan Baig while briefing the IG said the school had been decorated with three class rooms, digital forensic lab, library, offices and staff room where 80 investigation officers could attend modern training and refresher courses simultaneously. First batch of the training courses under the supervision of international and national instructors will be started from 24 of September. After completing the course, the investigation officers will be able to exploit modern research method in the field of forensic science. The school was established with the cooperation of German Institution of Deutche Gesellschaft Zusammenarbeit Internationale.