CJ takes notice of girl’s death in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took notice on Tuesday of 10-year-old Amal’s death, who was hit by a stray bullet during a police encounter in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony.

The bullet that hit Amal was from an AK-47 and was fired by a policeman attempting to kill a bandit, who had robbed the 10-year-old’s family a few minutes earlier as they waited at a traffic light to attend a concert on the eve of the Independence Day.

After Amal’s parents raised the issue and it came into media highlight, the CJP took a suo motu notice, and fixed the matter for hearing on September 25.

Notices have been sent to the advocate general, secretary health and inspector general of police. A notice has also been sent to the administrator, National Medical Centre Karachi, where Amal was initially taken for medical treatment.