Wed September 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Sharjeel declared co-accused in liquor recovery case

KARACHI: The investigation officer in the case pertaining to the recovery of three bottles containing liquor from former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room, has presented the charge sheet in court, terming Memon a co-accused.

According to the charge sheet submitted in the court of judicial magistrate (South), Memon along with Shakar Din, Mushtaq Ali and Muhammad were involved in suspicious activities as a closed-circuit television camera footage showed on September 1.

It added that one of the bottles recovered from Memon’s hospital room where he was admitted contained two inches of alcohol.

The IO told the court that one of the co-accused Shakar Din confessed that the recovered case property was earlier tampered with.

Memon, who was shifted from jail to a private hospital in view of his illness, was sent back to Central Jail on September 1 after the Chief Justice of Pakistan paid a surprise visit to his room and discovered bottles of what appeared to be liquor. Later, a case was registered against Memon, who is facing charges of misappropriating billions of rupees during his tenure as Sindh information minister in the last PPP government.

