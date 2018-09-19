DIG reviews Muharram security

LAHORE: Lahore DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar Tuesday visited Jamiatul-Muntazir in Model Town. Model Town SP Ali Waseem, DSP Nasir Mehmood and other administrators were also present on the occasion.

The DIG visited the route of main procession of Jamiatul-Muntazir. He said foolproof security would be provided to all procession of 10 Muharram. A security plan for procession of Jamiattul-Muntazir has been finalised.