Expats excited over Indo-Pak cricket clash in UAE today

MANCHESTER: India Pakistan Cricket Match is one of the most intense and extreme sporting rivalry on this planet. This time the stage is all set in the UAE - and millions of cricket lovers from the both countries and worldwide are eagerly waiting for this match, which will be played on Wednesday, September 19.

British Pakistani Diaspora has always supported Pakistani Cricket and hundreds of fans will be flying out to UAE to watch this contest which is not played between the two nations often.

The expectations from Pakistani fans are very high as Pakistani team has good track record at UAE and especially with the maturity of Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali, Pakistan have a clear edge over the arch rivals.

Like the rest of the diaspora, British Pakistani celebrities and politician are super excited about the game and hoping that Pakistan will lift the Trophy. Shadow Minister for Immigration Afzal Khan Said, “Pakistan India matches are treat to watch, I want to see more matches being played between the two sides so people of both nations can enjoy.

As a British Pakistani I am hoping Pakistan will be lifting the Asia cup trophy in the UAE, I am super excited to welcome both the teams for their World cup Game in Manchester next year”.

Singer Maz Bonafied said that Pakistan has an overall advantage over India they have been playing regularly in the United Arab Emirates, they know conditions well and should utilise them, India without Kohli will struggle a little but it will be a match to watch.

Singer, Composer & Director Yasir Akhtar said, ”Pakistan has performed well in the recent past and especially the Champions Trophy Win Against India will also put extra pressure on India. Pakistan is familiar with the conditions in UAE which will help them”. So far, twelve games have been played between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup since 1984, winning six and losing five, while one match was washed out.