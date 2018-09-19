Wed September 19, 2018
September 19, 2018

Two die in road accidents

SARGODHA: Two men died in separate road accidents in Shahpur and Shahnikdar police limits on Tuesday.

Muhammad Akram of Shahpur and his friend Arshad were moving on a motorcycle on Sargodha Road where a dumper hit them near village Kolowal. As a result, Akram died on the spot and Arshad suffered injuries.

In another incident, a speeding tractor-trolley hit Ahmad Bakhsh near Chak 155/NB, living him dead on the spot. Police have registered cases.

Administrator Auqaf Dept held: Anti-Corruption Establishment Tuesday arrested administrator Auqaf department on the charge of corruption.

Complainant Fazal Habib of Khushab district filed an application, stating he got contract of Langar of Darbar Badshahanwala on June 2018 and Rana Ulfat Hussain, the Zonal Administrator Auqaf had taken commission Rs 20,000 from him. On the direction of the Director ACE, Circle Officer Khushab Atif Shaukat along with Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Ali Amjad conducted a raid at the office of Rana Ulfat Hussain and arrested him with bribe money.

