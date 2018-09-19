Demo against loadshedding

NANKANA SAHIB: Residents of Naliwala village on Tuesday staged a demonstration against unscheduled power loadshedding and low gas pressure in their area.

They blocked the railway crossing which caused traffic block. They chanted slogans against the Sui gas department. Later, the AC assured the protesters that their problems would be resolved. At this, the protesters dispersed.

MUHARRAM SECURITY: A meeting was held to review security arrangements for Muharram at the DC Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Asim Gardezi said that all departments were working together to maintain law and order. He said that the cooperation of the masses was vital for maintaining peace. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad said that a control room had been established for monitoring the Muharram processions. DPO Ismail said that the processions were being monitored through the CCTV cameras.