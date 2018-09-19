‘UAF Toba sub-campus to be made independent varsity’

TOBA TEK SINGH: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad sub-campus at Toba Tek Singh will be made an independent university in a year.

It was said by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal while addressing a seminar as the chief guest on Productivity Enhancement and Plants for Pakistan campaign arranged at the sub-campus here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, former district nazim Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, sub-campus Principal Dr Muhammad Qamar and others also attended the event. The UAF VC said that quality education paves the way for uplift of any country. He added that the sub-campuses of the varsity were imparting quality education to the students. He said that all possible measures were being taken to provide latest teachings, infrastructure and research facilities to the sub-campus.

He announced that the state-of-the-art transport system would be provided to the students of the sub-campus for safe travelling. DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad said the administration would finance for establishment of parking lots at the campus. He announced that the district government would provide 10,000 trees for the UAF sub-campus to make it more lush green.

Dr Qamar Bilal said that they had turned the sand land of the sub-campus into the lush fertile land. He said that their students had planted thousands of trees for clean environment. Ch Muhammad Ashfaq lauded the measures of the UAF for provision of quality education and producing skilled manpower. He appreciated that the UAF community college and the laboratory school were being opened for the benefit of the locals.