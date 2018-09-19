Wed September 19, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Human rights to be protected, says minister

LALAMUSA: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam has said that the government will ensure protection of human rights.

Addressing the senior officials of the local government department at the Local Government Academy here on Tuesday, he said government will work for the establishment of human rights’ offices at the district level, he said.

Local government officers can protect the rights of citizens by solving their basic problems.

The church should have the authority to register the marriages of the Christian community in the union council, he stressed. Alam said the new system would be implemented after the completion of legislation which will lead to the start of development schemes and parliamentarians can focus on law enforcement.

The minister said that the PTI government delivered for five years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the similar performance will also be shown in Punjab.

He said corruption would be eliminated if the right of registering the marriages of Christian community was given to the church.

