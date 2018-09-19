PFA discarded 22,979 litres contaminated milk

MULTAN: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 22,979 litres of contaminated milk after taking it into custody from milk vehicles and milkmen.

According to official sources, different teams of the authority set up pickets at different entry points of the city and took samples of milk from 337 vehicles in Multan. However, they discarded 22,979 litres of milk being transported by 63 vehicles. According to DG Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, different chemicals, urea, powders and other material were found in the milk. He said no body would be allowed to mix impurities with milk.

He said the PFA was said was working to provide pure eatables and constantly inspecting milk, vegetable fields and other food manufacturing units.

Muharram procession routes: Multan Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kanwar Shah Rukh visited to routes of Muharram procession to review security and other arrangements on Tuesday. They inspected Mumtazabad, Haram Gate and city’s interior routes designated for Muharram processions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that security would be on high alert on Ashura. He said that timings of beginning and culmination of processions would be ensured. The RPO said as many as 5,000 security personnel have been deputed to ensure foolproof security measures during Muharram processions.

He said control rooms have been set up to monitor the movement of the procession adding they were backed up by Army and Rangers. Loud speaker act and ban on pillion riding would be enforced, the RPO said and added that water containers Sabeels and Langar would also be checked. MD SWMC, Anwaarul Haq, Wasa, Municipal Corporation and other official briefed commissioner and PRO.