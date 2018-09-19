Wed September 19, 2018
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Citizenship for Afghan refugees

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

No clarity on economic management

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 19, 2018

SC clubs all cases pertaining to fee hike by private schools

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to club cases pertaining to private schools pending in high courts and the apex court, Geo News reported.

The top court also ordered that notices be issued to private schools for increasing fee.

Declaring the case maintainable, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar made eight private schools a party to the case. "The schools have to defend themselves," the top judge remarked.

The apex court will hear the clubbed cases against private schools for increasing fee on October 4.

According to the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution, all decisions pertaining to education will fall under the domain of provincial governments, which are also responsible for the curriculum and all other matters pertaining to schools.

Earlier this month, a full bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) had declared that increasing private schools’ tuition fee more than five per cent of the last fee schedule was illegal. The court also directed the schools to either refund the excess amount or adjust it in future fees within three months.

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

