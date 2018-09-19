Easy sailing for Lucky Star

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lucky Star Club crushed Baqa Jillani club by 7 wickets and moved into the 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament at Wahdat Colony ground. Scores: Baqa Jillani Club 141/9 in 20 overs (Zahid Bashir 20, Raheel Younus 20, M Aqeel 29, Murad Baloch 20, Hanan Zahid 2/22, M Saeed 2/25).Lucky Star Club 144/3 in 18.1 overs (Arslan Sajid 44, Faizan Iqbal 17, Afzal Bhatti 19, Sheharyar Waseem 54*, Hussain Ali 2/22).
LAHORE: Lucky Star Club crushed Baqa Jillani club by 7 wickets and moved into the 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament at Wahdat Colony ground. Scores: Baqa Jillani Club 141/9 in 20 overs (Zahid Bashir 20, Raheel Younus 20, M Aqeel 29, Murad Baloch 20, Hanan Zahid 2/22, M Saeed 2/25).Lucky Star Club 144/3 in 18.1 overs (Arslan Sajid 44, Faizan Iqbal 17, Afzal Bhatti 19, Sheharyar Waseem 54*, Hussain Ali 2/22).
Comments