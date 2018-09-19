SL recall Chamari for India women T20s

COLOMBO: Chamari Athapaththu, who returned as a captain for Sri Lanka’s ODI series against India after missing the Asia Cup due to dengue, will continue to lead the team in the five-match T20I series against the same team, starting September 19. The squad, which was named by the Sri Lankan selectors on Tuesday, has as many as six new inclusions apart from Athapaththu to the one that featured in the Asia Cup that took place in June this year. Kavisha Dilhari, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Ama Kanchana, Sripali Weerakkody, Imalka Mendis and Dilani Manodara are the ones included in the squad. Dilhari, a 17-year-old off spinner, has earned her maiden T20I call-up, having played two ODIs for her country so far. She played in the final ODI against India recently, picking up one wicket and scoring a crucial, unbeaten 12 to take her team over the line. The experienced Lokusuriyage returns to the team having last played an international game in July 2017.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Yasoda Mendis, Hasini Perera, Shashikala Siriwardena, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Rebeca Vandort, Kavisha Dilhari, Sripali Weerakkody, Sugandika Kumari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Udeshika Prabodhini, Imalka Mendis, Dilani Manodara.