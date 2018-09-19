Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Sports

A
Agencies
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SL recall Chamari for India women T20s

COLOMBO: Chamari Athapaththu, who returned as a captain for Sri Lanka’s ODI series against India after missing the Asia Cup due to dengue, will continue to lead the team in the five-match T20I series against the same team, starting September 19. The squad, which was named by the Sri Lankan selectors on Tuesday, has as many as six new inclusions apart from Athapaththu to the one that featured in the Asia Cup that took place in June this year. Kavisha Dilhari, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Ama Kanchana, Sripali Weerakkody, Imalka Mendis and Dilani Manodara are the ones included in the squad. Dilhari, a 17-year-old off spinner, has earned her maiden T20I call-up, having played two ODIs for her country so far. She played in the final ODI against India recently, picking up one wicket and scoring a crucial, unbeaten 12 to take her team over the line. The experienced Lokusuriyage returns to the team having last played an international game in July 2017.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Yasoda Mendis, Hasini Perera, Shashikala Siriwardena, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Rebeca Vandort, Kavisha Dilhari, Sripali Weerakkody, Sugandika Kumari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Udeshika Prabodhini, Imalka Mendis, Dilani Manodara.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook