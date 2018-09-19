Kashima Antlers rout Tianjin 5-0

MACAU: Brazil star Alexandre Pato endured a humiliating evening as Tianjin Quanjian were smashed 5-0 on aggregate by Japan’s Kashima Antlers in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Kashima, 2-0 winners at home in the first leg, cruised through against the Chinese Super League side to reach the semi-finals for the first time.Former AC Milan forward Pato had a clear sight of goal on three minutes, but he volleyed straight at visiting goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae and Champions League debutants Tianjin were made to pay 10 minutes later.

Yasushi Endo delivered a corner and another Brazilian, the lesser-known Serginho, darted in at the near post to head home unchallenged.That effectively sealed the tie for Kashima, who are toiling in the J-League and had failed to reach the last four of Asia’s top club competition in seven previous attempts. The 29-year-old Pato went close once more midway through the first half when his smart volley from outside the box was cleared off the line. But just like for the first goal, Kashima went up the other end almost immediately, Hiroki Abe sweeping into the bottom corner.

The visitors saved the best for last, Shoma Doi lashing into the top corner for 3-0 on the night, 5-0 overall.Tianjin and their Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa had been up against it from the start after the match was switched from their stadium to Macau — 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) away — meaning they lost home advantage.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and club declined to explain why, but Chinese media said it might have been because of a World Economic Forum event in Tianjin.In the semi-finals Kashima look likely to face Suwon Bluewings, who host fellow South Koreans Jeonbuk Motors on Wednesday leading 3-0 from the first leg.

