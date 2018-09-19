Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Sports

AFP
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ramos slams Griezmann attitude

MADRID: Sergio Ramos has launched a scathing attack on Antoine Griezmann’s attitude after the French forward said he has his eye on the Ballon d’Or this year and is on a par with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with AS on Monday, Griezmann admitted he was disappointed not to be nominated for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award and regarding the Ballon d’Or prize, he said: “I have it in my head and there are three months to give everything”.

Asked if he considered himself in the same class as Ronaldo and Messi, the Atletico Madrid player said: “Yes I think so and I know other players are going to come for sure.“Being at that table is a vision I have but I also know that I can do better.”

Griezmann also teased Ramos after Atletico beat Real Madrid 4-2 to win the UEFA Super Cup in August. The striker posted a picture on social media of Ramos placing a crown upon his head.

When asked about Griezmann’s comments on Tuesday, Ramos said: “Ignorance makes you very bold. “When I hear this kid talk, I remember players like (Francesco) Totti, Raul, (Gianluigi) Buffon, (Iker) Casillas, (Paolo) Maldini, Xavi or (Andres) Iniesta who have won everything but not a Ballon d’Or.

“Everyone is free to express their opinion but I think he should take the advice of (Diego) Simeone, (Diego) Godin or Koke who represent the values that serve them (Atletico Madrid) well. “But I have always said that he is a great player and I wish him the best.” Atletico play Monaco in France on Tuesday in the Champions League while Madrid begin the defence of their title at home to Roma on Wednesday.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are chasing a fourth consecutive European triumph but they will be without Ronaldo, who scored 15 goals in last year’s competition and joined Juventus in the summer. “He has defined an era at Madrid, broken all the records but he is already in the past,” Ramos said.

“We cannot dwell on what he did in the past. The hole he leaves is very big but it has been covered by other players with a lot of ambition and we have a great squad to compete. “We always have a lot of love for top players but when they are not there, you have to keep going. We wish him the best, as long as he is not playing against us.” Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have both made strong starts to the season in Ronaldo’s absence but some, including Messi, have said Madrid will still be worse off without the Portuguese.

“I respect the opinion of everybody,” Ramos said. “Cris gave us a lot and took away very little. He was very direct, scored a lot of goals. “Now we have to adapt to another style, we have more possession and another way to hurt our opponents and that is what we have to exploit.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook