Dr Aftab, Anjum get PRSB jobs

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways administration has brought in Aftab Iqbal Chaudhary as vice president of its sports board. Anjum Shahzad has been named as secretary. A spokesman of the Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) informed Dr Iqbal was MS Railways and Shahzad was deputy chief electrical engineer while Tariq Mahmood is already performing his duties as sports officer. Dr Iqbal has also performed duties as secretary PRSB and was
twice Mayo Gardens sports secretary.
