5-wicket win for Islamabad in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Region emerged victorious by five wickets in three-day National Under-19 match at Gohati Ground Swabi Tuesday. Pacer Zainul Abi Din (7-28) ran through Peshawar’s second innings bowling the team out for just 95. Islamabad then reached home for the loss of five wickets to carry the day. Haroon Waheed (18) was the top scorer for Islamabad. Earlier, Niaz (31) was the notable run-getter for Peshawar in their second innings. Peshawar managed 163 in the first with Islamabad replying with 195 and 65 for 5 in second innings.

Scores: Peshawar Region U-19 first innings 163 all out in 41.5 overs (Niaz 37, M Haleem 26, Zain l Abidin 4-43, Haroon Wahid 3-31) and 95 all out in 24.4 overs (Niaz 31, Zainul Abidin 7-28, Sardar Khan 2-22), Islamabad Region 195 all out in 52.1 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 74, Azan Tariq 48, M Amir 4-40, Amir Azmat 4-43) and 66-5 in 16.3 overs (M Amir 3-21).