Nevill out of Australia One-day Cup

MELBOURNE: New South Wales captain Peter Nevill has been ruled out of the Australia Domestic One-day Cup with a broken thumb. Nevill sustained the injury while batting at the WACA ground nets on Monday on the eve of their season opener against Western Australia. Kurtis Patterson will lead the side in Nevill’s absence with Sydney Thunder’s Jay Lenton flown in as wicket-keeping cover. Nevill said that the injury will not require surgery and that he would stay with the side through the first few games of the tournament. While those in the NSW camp remain hopeful that Nevill will make a full recovery before the start of the first-class Sheffield Shield tournament in mid-October, coach Phil Jaques was left frustrated by the untimely injury given his methodical strategising with Nevill over the off-season to turn around NSW’s recent slump.