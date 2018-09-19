Silhavy takes over as Czech coach

PRAGUE: The Czech Football Association (FACR) appointed former Slavia Prague defender Jaroslav Silhavy as national team coach on Tuesday, replacing Karel Jarolim who was sacked last week. “It’s a great honour... and a big commitment to the entire nation,” the 56-year-old Silhavy told reporters. Jarolim’s two-year stint ended after a 2-1 loss to Ukraine in the Nations League opener and a 5-1 defeat by Russia in a friendly, the worst loss for the team since the Czech Republic emerged as an independent state in 1993. In their next game, the Czech Republic face Slovakia away in the Nations League on October 13. As a defender, Silhavy played a record-high 465 games in the Czech top flight for Viktoria Pilsen, Cheb, Slavia Prague, Drnovice and Viktoria Zizkov.