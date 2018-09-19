Spanish golfer found dead at US course

CHICAGO: Police have charged a man with the premeditated murder of a Spanish golfer, Celia Barquin Arozamena, who investigators say was assaulted and killed on a golf course in the US state of Iowa. The 22-year-old’s body was discovered Monday by police officers who responded to a report of a “suspicious” unattended golf bag at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa.

They found her body nearby and determined she “had been assaulted and died as a result,” according to a police statement. Colin Daniel Richards, 22, was identified as a suspect and charged with first-degree murder. Barquin Arozamena hailed from Puente San Miguel in Spain, and this year was named Iowa State University’s female athlete of the year, having claimed a major conference championship victory. She had finished her university golf career, which ran from 2015 to 2018, and was wrapping up her studies for a civil engineering degree. “Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed,” Jamie Pollard, the Iowa State Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”