Kiwis pick six spinners in women’s World T20 squad

WELLINGTON: New Zealand selectors have packed the women’s squad with as many as six spinning options for the 2018 Women’s World T20, it was announced on Tuesday (September 18). The squad that toured England and Ireland earlier this year in June and July, remains the same, with the only change being Amy Satterhwaite taking over as the leader following Suzie Bates’s recent resignation. Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Watkin, Maddy Green, Anna Peterson and Satterthwaite are the six spin options present in the squad.

The selectors went with a spin-heavy group in order to make full use of the slow surfaces expected for the World T20 in West Indies. Prior to the mega event, New Zealand will play a three-match series in Australia with the same group of players sans Peterson and Hannah Rowe. Following the conclusion of the final T20I against Australia at Canberra, New Zealand will open their World Cup campaign on November 9 against India.

Squad for World T20: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe.