‘Man City have best players to win Champions League’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City’s tag as favourites to win the Champions League is recognition for having the best players in the world to choose from, according to assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard will take charge of City’s European opener on Wednesday at home to Lyon as Pep Guardiola serves a ban for being sent to the stands during a quarter-final defeat to Liverpool last season.

Arteta admitted he is surprised that Real Madrid haven’t retained their status as favourites after winning three consecutive Champions League titles and with the final to be played in the Spanish capital this season. However, the former Arsenal midfielder insists there is far more to what City are building in trying to win the European Cup for the first time than simply spending hundreds of millions in assembling one of the strongest squads in the competition.

“For me, we have the best players in the world,” Arteta said. “They are fantastic, the mix we have between senior players and younger players, the hunger they still have in this group it is incredible.

“People talk about other things because of the money that has been spent, but people have to see what is inside this club and what has been created which is phenomenal.” City recently celebrated a decade under the ownership of Emirati owner Sheikh Mansour, which has transformed the clubs fortunes thanks to huge investment on and off the field in facilities. That has reaped rewards domestically with three Premier League wins, but City’s best run in Europe remains a semi-final appearance in 2015/16 before Guardiola took charge.

Schalke accused of ‘selling future’: Schalke, who return to the Champions League on Tuesday after a four-year hiatus, have been accused of “selling their future” for allowing three rising stars to leave. The Royal Blues, who finished second in the German league last season, host Porto in Gelsenkirchen in their Group D opener, but are struggling after losing their first three Bundesliga games. Despite finishing second to Bayern Munich last season, Schalke are already struggling this term leaving head coach Domenico Tedesco under pressure after 15 months in charge.

Ex-Germany midfielder Steffen Freund has criticised Tedesco’s boss, Schalke’s sports director Christian Heidel, after Leon Goretzka joined Bayern and Max Meyer, both 23, left for Crystal Palace on free transfers last season.On top of that, centre-back Thilo Kehrer, 21, was sold to Paris Saint-Germain last month for a reported fee of 37 million euros ($42.3 million).

“The departures play a big role. Perhaps one notices now that Max Meyer, Leon Goretzka and Thilo Kehrer were the future of Schalke and they sold it,” said Freund, a Euro ‘96 winner with Germany, told broadcaster RTL.