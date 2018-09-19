Azhar returns due to nephew’s death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan team bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has left for Pakistan due to the unfortunate death of his nephew. He is expected to rejoin the squad in the next day or two. He informed through tweet that “My nephew’s Funeral is tomorrow in Islamabad. Please pray for the departed soul.
