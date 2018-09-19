Tamim back home, may miss Zimbabwe series

DHAKA: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal on Tuesday (September 18) hinted that he might miss the home series against Zimbabwe, with a possibility of him undergoing a surgery if his recovery doesn’t go as expected. The left-hander, who sustained a fracture to his wrist in the opening Asia Cup game against Sri Lanka, returned home from Dubai and is hopeful that his injury isn’t of a critical nature. “In the last update from England, the doctor said that I don’t require an operation right now but the first one week is very critical as there will be an X-ray next week,” Tamim told reporters at the airport on his return. ‘’And if they find the healing is working well then it will not be a problem. And if we see that the healing is taking curves then I will need an operation. But for now I don’t need anything.” If Tamim requires a surgery, he is likely to miss the Zimbabwe series which begins on October 21. The BCB physician said any such operation will likely rule him out for at least next four to six weeks for rehabilitation.