Javeria to lead Pak women cricket team

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday named Javeria Khan as captain of the Pakistan women side in the series against Bangladesh and Australia. The right-handed batswoman, Javeria made her ODI debut in 2008 while first time appeared in a T20 for Pakistan in 2009 against Ireland women. She has so far scored 2339 runs in 88 ODI’s at an average of 31.60. In 75 T20 matches, Javeria has 1210 runs to her name at an average of 19.83. She has scored two centuries and 14 half-centuries in her ODI career so far while crossed the 50 runs mark for four times in T20’s. Javeria with the bowl took 17 ODI wickets and 11 T-20 wickets for Pakistan with an economy of 4.37 and 5.55 respectively. On the other hand, Javeria also represented Pakistan in the Asian Games 2010.