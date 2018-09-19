PM to watch Pak-India Asia Cup match today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will watch the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Wednesday. According to reports, the former cricketer who led the Pakistan team to the 1992 World Cup victory will be in the stands to watch the game. The match between the sub-continent rivals will be the first since Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval (London) in June last year. The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006, the last of their regular matches which were also held in Sharjah between 1984-2000.