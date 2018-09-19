QAT: Innings win for Wapda, HBL gain 1st innings lead

LAHORE: With Habib Bank Limited taking first innings lead, Wapda, registered a comprehensive win against their respective Lahore teams on day three of the third round match of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 on Tuesday. At the LCCA ground, Wapda Tuesday completed an innings and 16 runs rout of Lahore Blues. Wapda not only had an upper hand throughout the match but rather showed Blues their standard in the game. Wapda first scored 326 runs and then bowled Lahore Blues twice, first for 149 and later on after follow on for 161 in second. Only M Ilyas 41 and Hamza Nazar 59* were prominent with the bat in either of the innings. Khalid Usman from Wapda finished with a bowling haul of 11 wickets.

Scores: Wapda first innings 326 all out in 122.4 overs (Salman Butt 129, Wahab Riaz 51, M Saad 37, Ali Shan 31, Amir Sajjad 26, Zafar Gohar 5-100, Asad Ullah 2-38)

Lahore Region Blues first innings 149 all out in 76.1 overs (MuIlyas 41,Irfan Haider 27, Salman Fayyaz 24*, Hamza Nazar 20, Khalid Usman 6-47, M Irfan 2-17, Zulfiqar Babar 2-41)

And after follow-on 2nd innings 161 all out in 46.4 overs (Hamza Nazar 59*, Saad Nasim 57, Khalid Usman 5-57, Zulfiqar Babar 3-40).Result: Wapda won by an innings & 16 runs. At the Gaddafi Stadium, HBL and Lahore Whites are up against each other and the former after having scored 386 runs, saw the hosts falling short of 46 runs in the response. Later in the second innings, HBL added another 20 runs to their lead but for the loss of two wickets in eight overs. Lahore, however, played well but could not surpass the HBL score. In their innings Ali Rafique played a vital role by scoring 121 runs and was ably supported by Anas Mehmood 63 and Usman Salahuddin 51.

Scores: HBL first innings 386 all out in 115.3 overs (Abid Ali 131, Zohaib Khan 69, Rameez Aziz 53, Imran Farhat 47, Salman Ali Agha 28, Saif-ur-Rehman 4-81, M Waheed 2-72, M Irfan 2-101). HBL 2nd innings 20-2 in 8 overs.

Lahore Region Whites first innings 340 all out in 139.4 overs (Ali Rafique 121, Anas Mehmood 63, Usman Sallahuddin 51, Nauman Anwar 34, Ameer Hamza 23, Zohaib Khan 5-50, Khurram Shahzad 2-67).

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: PTV were left struggling to avoid innings defeat against Rawalpindi in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday. PTV team which were forced to follow on reached 215 for 6 in their second innings requiring another 63 to ask Rawalpindi bat again with four wickets and a day to spare. Match could easily have concluded on Tuesday, had Rawalpindi fielders succeeded holding couple of important catches including that of Mohammad Waqas (81) who was at six when dropped in slips. He later smashed nine fours during his 179-ball knock to give some respectability to PTV total. Saud Shakil (42) was other notable run getter for PTV in the second innings. Left arm seamer Saad Altaf (3-75) and Syed Tauqeer Shah (2-72) again bowled well for hosts.

Scores: Rawalpindi Region 392 all out in 131.5 overs (Haseeb Azam 75,Tayyab Riaz 68, Mukhtar Ahmed 63, Usman Saeed 59, Umer Masood 37, Tabish Khan 4-123, Aamir Jamal 3-97, Raza Hasan 2-50)

PTV 116 all out in 33.5 overs (Aamir Jamal 48, Touseeq Shah 5-30, Haseeb Azam 3-20, Saad Altaf 2-44) and after follow-on 215-6 in 82 overs (M Waqas 81, Saud Shakeel 42, Saad Altaf 3-75, Touseeq Shah 2-72)

Scores of other matches: At National Stadium Karachi: ZTBL 207 all out in 75.4 overs (Usman Ashraf 86*,Anus Mustafa 56, Adeel Malik 4-38, Israr Ahmed Khan 2-27, Anwar Ali 2-45) and 145-4 in 76.5 overs (Anas Mustafa 48, Raza Ali Dar 40)

Karachi Region Whites 461 all out in 113 overs (Khurram Manzoor 199, Omair Bin Yousaf 135, Imran Khan 4-91, M Ali 3-91).

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: Multan Region 143 all out in 68 overs (Imran Rafiq 44, Kashif Bhatti 5-33, Sohail Khan 3-32) and 180 all out in 57.1 overs (Khalil Ullah 54, Zeeshan Ashraf 41, Aamir Yamin 3-12, Kashif Bhatti 3-49)

SSGCL 170 all out in 48.1 overs (Awais Zia 42, Aamir Yamin 23, Ali Usman 4-42, Ahsan Baig 4-45, M Ali Khan 2-29) and 107 all out in 38.3 overs (Awais Zia 40, Aamir Yamin 28, Saifullah Bangash 27*, Sajjad Hussain 5-25, Ali Usman 4-23). Result: Multan Region won by 46 runs.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: Islamabad Region 108 all out (Zohaib Ahmed 37 retired hurt, M Nadeem 36, Aziz Ullah 4-36, Rahat Ali 3-37) and 176 all out in 55.2 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 67*, Aziz Ullah 2-23, M Hafeez 2-26, Asad Ali 2-33).

SNGPL 591-4 dec in 138 overs (Asad Shafiq 221 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 113, M Rizwan 109 not out, Samiullah Mehsood 2-131). Result: SNGPL won by an innings and 307 runs

At Abbottabad Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Abbottabad: FATA Region 253 all out in 67.4 overs (Asad Afridi 97, Asif Afridi 37, Ali Shafiq 8-70) and 172 all out in 60.4 overs (Asad Afridi 70, Ali Shafiq 4-50, Noman Ali 3-27, Ahmed Bashir 2-43).

KRL 248 all out in 76.5 overs (Usman Ashraf 49, Sadaf Hussain 45, Asif Afridi 4-62, Manzoor Khan 2-58) and 181-3 in 45.5 overs: (Jaahid Ali 65, Gulraiz Sadaf 41, Hafid Ullah 2-46). Result: KRL won by 7 wickets.