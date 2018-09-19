A dark day for SL cricket

ABU DHABI: It was a dark day for Sri Lankan cricket on Monday when the former champions were knocked out of the Asia Cup at the very first hurdle.

Following their embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh in the opening game of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka were facing a must-win situation against Afghanistan but failed to click when it mattered most. The Sri Lankans were thrashed by the spirited Afghans by 91 runs in Abu Dhabi and crashed out of the six-nation regional extravaganza. But their humiliating first-round exit shouldn’t be seen as a big surprise.

Sri Lankan cricket has largely been struck in a downward spiral in recent times following the exit of several match-winning greats like Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Tillikaratne Dilshan following World Cup 2015 where the Islanders reached the final. Compounding their problems is the fact that even their current stars like Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Upul Tharanga and Thisara Perera are either in the twilight years of their international careers or are getting close to entering that phase. And all of that has shown in their recent performances in the lead up to the Asia Cup. They were thrashed 5-0 by Pakistan and even lost an ODI series at home against minnows Zimbabwe.

Since the start of 2016, Sri Lanka have played 60 ODIs where they have won 16, lost 39, four have produced no results with one game being tied. During that period, they have a win percentage of just 27, which is the lowest among the ODI-playing nations. While it has all been downhill for the Sri Lankans in recent times, the Afghans have been on a rise. They surprised everyone by qualifying for the World T20 in 2016, leaving behind a Test team like Zimbabwe.