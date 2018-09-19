Stokes, Hales charged with bringing game into disrepute

LONDON: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been charged by the ECB with bringing the game into disrepute following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September. The pair will face a disciplinary panel on December 5 and 7.

Both Stokes and Hales were involved in an incident with two men in the early hours of September 25 outside Mbargo nightclub in Bristol following England’s ODI victory over West Indies. Stokes was arrested at the scene and charged with affray but was subsequently found not guilty by a jury in July. Hales was not charged.

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) had deferred its judgement on the two players until the court case had reached its conclusion so as not to prejudice any verdict. Once Stokes was found not guilty, the CDC started its deliberations. Each player has been charged with two counts of breaching ECB Directive 3.3 which states: “No Participant may conduct themselves in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any Cricketer or group of Cricketers into disrepute.” The CDC Disciplinary Panel will comprise Tim O’Gorman, the chair, Chris Tickle and Mike Smith, and the hearings will be held in London in private. The date of the hearings has been set to allow time for legal teams to put their cases together and it also means that neither Stokes nor Hales will miss any of the Sri Lanka tour. The rulings, which could include periods of suspension, will then be published following the hearings.

Stokes has already missed a lot of international cricket because of this incident. He was left out of England’s Ashes squad last winter and also missed the ODI and T20I matches that followed in Australia and New Zealand. He returned to the squad for the five match ODI series in New Zealand but also missed the Lord’s Test against India in July to attend the trial in Bristol.